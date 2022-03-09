Thomas E. Roberts, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
He was born December 4, 1942 in St. Joseph.
He worked at Wire Rope for 17 years, then in property maintenance for the City of St. Joseph for many years.
Thomas loved watching Westerns, visiting with friends, and taking care of his yard, especially mowing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coral and Edward Jaroski; and former wife, Charlotte.
He is survived by daughters, Trica Brown and Terrie Roberts (Pam Blanchard); son, Charles “Chuck” Roberts; grandchildren, Jonathan and Shawn Linder (Neelia Grob), Zena Anderson (Luke), Adam Brown, Corey, Travis, and Jake Roberts (Chasity), and Jason Blanchard; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister-in-law, Pearl Russell (Charlie); nieces Marti Coats (Jeff) and Randi Rick (Dave); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.