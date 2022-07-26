Thomas J. Schellhorn 57, Saint Joseph, Missouri, died Sunday June 19, 2022. He was born September 13, 1964, St. Joseph. Preceded in death by parents: John and Linda Schellhorn, and sister, Ginger Marie Schussler. Survivors include: niece, Ciera Schellhorn, and aunts, Joanne (Leo) Schott and Althae Schellhorn. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Thomas Schellhorn Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
