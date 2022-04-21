Thomas "Tommy" Dean Spoonemore 49, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Monday April 11, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born July 29, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991, he was the Benton Cardinal Mascott at the sporting events. He enjoyed horses and trail riding, enjoyed singing and dancing. He was an Eagle Scouts, and a member of tribe of Mic-O-Say, Firebuilder Rides Alone. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Spoonemore, mother, Susan Louise Goin. He is survived by step-mother, Ramona Spoonemore, daughters, Brooklynn and Rayne Spoonemore, son, Ryan Spoonemore, sisters, Katrina "Kit" (Chet)Lindstrom, Deanna (Rob) Daniels, and Jessica Nemitz, brothers, Michael (Sabrina) Andres, and Jamie Spoonemore, grandson, Kaiden Jackson, granddaughter, Mazikeen George, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Saturday May 14, 2022 with a celebration of life starting at 3:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Spoonemore has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
