Tiffany Anne Radmer, 39, of Savannah, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1982, in St. Joseph to William (Donnie) Radmer and Laura Swanson Sears.
Tiffany was a creative mind and had an entrepreneurial spirit.
Surviving Tiffany are her father Donnie (Robin) Radmer, Savannah, MO; her mother Laura (Rod) Sears, St. Joseph,MO; daughter Eve Radmer, her grandmother Waiva Jean Radmer, Columbia, MO; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and her paternal grandfather.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Family visitation begins at 10:00 AM prior to the service, at our chapel. Her inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial Donations to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel for the Eve Radmer Scholarship Fund.