Tiffany Marie Ball 30, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 19, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Tina and Kyle Hays. Tiffany was preceded in death by daughter, Aleea Marie Williams, and sister, Brittany Nichole Ball. Survivors include: father, Kyle Hays, mother, Tina Ball, father of children, Antione Williams, daughters, Kyla, Kaleah, and Kylynn Williams, sisters, Amber Polachek and Michelle Nolan, brother, Michael Ball, and paternal grandmother, Carol Ann Hays.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.