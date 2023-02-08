Timothy Charles Walden
1947-2023
Timothy Charles Walden, 75, Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023.
He was born November 8, 1947 in Bigelow, Missouri to Charles and Addie (Barker) Walden.
Tim married Nancy Savage Battreall on July 8, 1988. She survives of the home.
He served on the St. Joseph Police Department for 25 years, retiring in 1998 as a lieutenant. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police #3. After retirement, he worked for 12 more years in the 911 Communications Center as a civilian.
Tim was an amazing husband, dad and grandfather. While he was known for his sense of humor and pranks, he was very supportive and protective of his family and always there when they needed him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Schaeffer.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Nancy; daughters, Rachael Walden Long (Jason), Lori Battreall Fox, and Julie Battreall Hoyle (Trevor); grandchildren, Austin Walden (Tia), Jonathan Fox, Zachary Van Dorn, Gavin Hoyle and Emma Hoyle; great-grandson, Otto Walden; sisters, Shirley Jones and Patricia Martin (Doug); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri. Inurnment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends until 2:30 P.M., after the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.