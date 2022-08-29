Timothy George Kelly

Timothy G. Kelly, 45, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. He was born May 12, 1977 in St. Joseph, son of Kathy and George Kelly. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1995. For nearly 25 years, he worked at Exide Technologies. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, going camping, was a KC Chiefs fan, and loved grilling. He was a member of Freedom of the Road Riders. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: love of his life, Paula Eidenshink of the home, children, Kasey Kelly, Jared Kelly, and Bradey Kelly, all of St. Joseph, brother, Bill Kelly of St. Joseph, granddaughters, Alieyah and Madison, and his beloved dogs, Mister and Piper.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.