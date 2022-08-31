Timothy Lane Sarver, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022.
He was born to Merrill and Lydia (Winegardner) Sarver on March 4, 1951 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Timothy graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1969. He attended Northwest Missouri State College in 1970 before enlisting in the Kansas Army National Guard. After completing his military obligation to the Kansas Army National Guard, Timothy re-enlisted in the 139th Airlift Wing in September of 1977. He was assigned to the Vehicle Maintenance Section, and soon was cross-trained to become a Special Purpose Vehicle Equipment Supervisor. In September 1994, he was selected as Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent, and in February of 2000, he became the Vehicle Maintenance Manager. Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Sarver retired as the Chief of Transportation for the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard in St. Joseph, Missouri in 2011.
Timothy married Lynna Beth Talmadge on July 11, 1970. They had one son, Philip. Timothy helped coach and run his various football leagues, as well as coaching his baseball teams through the years.
He enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the Duncan Hills Golf Club.
He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Sarver; parents, Merrill and Lydia; and parents-in-law, Wilson and Ruby Talmadge; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years; grandchildren, Lydia Sarver and Jackson Sarver; 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Mosaic Hospice Care. There will not be any services at this time. Private family gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.