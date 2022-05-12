Tina Jo (Berry) Stith, 59

Altamont, MO- Tina Jo (Berry) Stith was born on June 28, 1962, to Gerald Berry and Joann Lind and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 8, 2022.
Tina grew up in Iberia, MO where she graduated High School. She worked at local hotels as part of their cleaning staff. Later she attended Columbia College and in the early 90’s she began working for the State of Missouri in the Child Support Division in Jefferson City, MO.
Tina met Richard “Rick” Davidson in August of 2012 and soon after left Jefferson City and working for the State of Missouri to help Rick open Davidson Motors and Cameron Classics in Cameron, MO.
Tina enjoyed being outside, taking walks and fishing. Tina loved beautiful sunrises and sunsets and the changing colors of fall trees.
Tina never wanted to be the center of attention. She was the sweetest, most caring person you would ever meet, a bad word never crossed her lips, that always had a sweet little smile on them.
Tina was proceeded in death by her grandparents Melvin and Bonnie Lind and Winfred and Minnie Berry, her mother Joann Lind and an infant baby brother.
Tina is survived by her loving man Rick Davidson of the home, her beloved dog Clyde Henry of the home; father Gerald Berry of Dixon, MO; brothers Jerry Berry of Iberia, MO, Steve Berry and wife Denise of Iberia, MO; sister Lisa Woodward and husband Tom of Laclede, MO; Rick’s daughter Michelle Keith and husband Mike of Pleasant Hill, MO, their children Amanda Keith of North Kansas City, MO, Austin Keith and fiancée Katlyn of Pleasant Hill, MO; Rick’s sister Julie Boyer and husband Denny of Pleasant Hill, MO; several nieces and nephews; her loving caregiver “Mother Teresa” and many great friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tina’s name to Comfort Care Hospice, Cameron, MO.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, May 10, 2022 at the Fairview Cemetery, McFall, MO.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com