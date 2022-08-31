Tina M. (Simerly) Bonnett
1972-2022
Tina M. (Simerly) Bonnett, 50, Hemple, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
She was born March 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Reggie and Linda (Dudley) Simerly. She grew up in Fillmore, where she attended Antioch Church. Tina graduated from North Andrew High School in 1990, then took classes at Missouri Western State University.
Tina married Heath Bonnett on January 20, 2006. He survives of the home.
She was co-owner and office manager of Bonnett Trailer Sales & Service.
Tina loved shopping trips with Rylee, traveling with Heath, going to truck and tractor pulls, riding her side-by-side, driving her Jeep with the top down, and cruising in her Chevy Duramaxes.
She enjoyed Mexican food, mowing her 6-acre yard, and Sunday couch time with her dogs.
Tina was a very generous person with a contagious smile and laugh who didn’t know a stranger and would do anything for anybody. She loved spending time with family. She was supportive of her community and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reggie Simerly; father-in-law, Michael R. Bonnett; grandparents, Marceline and Delmar Simerly.
Survivors include her husband, Heath; daughter, Rylee Martin (Brendon); mothers, Linda Bates and Kathy Powell (Earl); mother-in-law, Rhonda Bonnett; siblings, Regina Stevens (Brian), Ladina Lee (Kevin), Kalina Hoehn (Dan), and Kane Mueller (Vicki); aunt, Babs “Bobbi” Simerly; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends; and her beloved dogs, Petey, Doodle, Rudy and Conway.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Stewartsville Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.