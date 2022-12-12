Tina Marie Curnutt 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born June 22, 1965 in Downey, CA, daughter of the late Joyce and Robert Worley. She enjoyed taking care of cats. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Diane Clark. Survivors include: husband, Walter Alan Curnutt of the home, daughter, Brandi (Blake) Ray, brothers, James (Amber) Worley and Robert (Debbie) Worley Jr., sisters, Sherry Worley, Barbara (Jimmy) Wilson, and sister, Kathy Stains.
Graveside funeral service and interment: 11:30 am Saturday at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.