Tina Marie (Jarrett) Ferris, 62, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at her son’s home in Hiawatha, Kansas surrounded by her loved ones.
Tina was born on March 1, 1960, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jerry and Shirley (Knapp) Jarrett.
Tina graduated Troy High School in 1978 and worked as a CNA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Jarrett.
Survivors: children, Dustin Ferris (Terra), and Tyler Ferris (Tracie)
Grandchildren, Graycen, Aubrey, Bryer, Brock, Jett, Camden, Boden and Kinzlie.
Mother, Shirley Jarrett,
Husband, Adam Ferris
Siblings, Mack Jarrett (Teresa), Jay Jarrett (Kelly), Jill Huss (Don)
Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Bill and Diane Ferris.
Sister-in-law, Leann Bailes (Richard)
Numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 2, 2022
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: Family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M. 1 Hour prior to the service.
Memorials: First Baptist Church or the Troy Ambulance Fund.