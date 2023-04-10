Todd A. Boh
1967-2023
Todd A. Boh, 55, Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.
He was born May 23, 1967 to Charles Thomas Boh and Mary Louise Gordon in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
He graduated from Arvada High School.
Todd enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Boh and Mary Gordon.
Survivors include his siblings, Thomas, Timothy, Terry, Troy, and Tina Boh, and his beloved pet, demon dog.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.