Tom Duggins, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away February 2, 2023, following a lengthy battle with multiple health issues. Tom was born April 17, 1950 in St. Joseph to John and Sara (Alexander) Duggins.
Prior to retirement, Tom owned and operated The Frame Station, where he made so many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy and his children William Duggins (Kathleen); Dayle Edwards (Brett); grandchildren Mae and Ruth Duggins; sister Darrell Shipley (Ed); sister-in-law Janet Duggins; and other relatives. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.
Tom was a member of Moila, former board member of the St. Joseph Museum, and lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. Tom loved fishing, golf, traveling to National Parks, and annual fishing trips to Canada with his son and friends. In the last couple of years, his greatest joy was in visiting with his two granddaughters.
Tom will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will always remember his easy laugh and joy of shooting the breeze.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 2 to 5 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Noyes Home for Children or Second Harvest Community Food Bank.