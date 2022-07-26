Tommy Ray Heath, 61, Helena, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
He was born July 27, 1960 in St. Joseph to Dewey and Della (Huffaker) Heath. He was a 1978 graduate of Savannah High School.
In his younger years, Tommy was an exceptional softball player – one of the top hitters in the area who also played third base. Later on, Tommy was an outstanding race car driver in the Cruiser Class with his brother-in-law, Kelly.
Tommy married Diane Patrice Hutson on February 1, 1985. She survives of the home.
A workaholic, he was a lifelong farmer who started out raising hogs with his father, then transitioned to row crops with his sons. He built his farm from the ground up with hard work and determination. To unwind, Tommy loved to feed his catfish in the ponds he built himself.
He dearly loved his wife, two boys, daughter-in-law and grandson with all the love he had.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lisa Sipes.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane; children, Dewey Ray Heath and Alex Heath (Kelsey); grandson, Grayson Heath; brother, Mick Heath (Dalene); sister, Kathy Crawford (Kelly); several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Helena Cemetery Association, 13844 State Route F, Helena, MO 64459. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.