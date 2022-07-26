Tony Travis Walker, 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born November 14, 1978 in St. Joseph, MO, and he graduated from Benton High School class of 1997, and then he graduated from the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, MO. He married Jessica Miller on June 20, 2015, and she survives of the home. He was working at Nestle Purina as a Maintenance Mechanic. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs football, being outside, hunting and fishing, and being with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing new things. Survivors include: wife, Jessica of the home, father, Ray Walker Sr. and fiancée Lori, mother, Debbie Walker, brother, Ray (Jordan) Walker II, daughter, Oaklyn Walker, brother in law, Michael Miller (fiancée Brandy), paternal grandmother, Pat Skidmore, all of St. Joseph, MO, and father in law, Larry Miller, Atchison, KS.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.