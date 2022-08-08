Traci Lynn (Boyer) Fuller, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 with family and friends in attendance.
Traci was born on December 11, 1961 to Inez and Frances Boyer in Blythe, California. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
She graduated from Nodaway Holt RVII High School and went on to nursing school. She worked as a registered nurse doing numerous jobs and she loved all of them. Her favorite job was when she worked at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, both as a floor nurse and as a supervisor.
Traci had many friends who always had things they could do. Most of her interests involved her daughter and grandchildren. Many days were spent in the pool.
She is survived by daughter Hilary, who was the most important person in her life, daughter Rachel (Chris) Draper; grandchildren Braeden Bever, Isabella (Bella) Draper and Christopher Draper, two brothers John Boyer of Skidmore, MO, and Scott (Liz) Boyer, two nephews Jared Boyer and Zach Boyer, both of Omaha, NE, one niece Lindsay and numerous cousins.
Services will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1030 am at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.