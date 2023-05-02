Trevor Dawson
1998 ~ 2023
Maysville, Missouri…Trevor Michael Dawson, age 25, was born a twin on March 21, 1998, in Greenville, Texas, the son of Ronnie M. Dawson and Trina and Aaron Reeder, and passed away April 30, 2023.
Trevor was a 2017 graduate of Maysville High School. After graduation, he served four years in the Army Reserves.
He was an amazing artist and loved to express himself through his tattoos. Trevor was a hard worker and liked working on his vehicles. He enjoyed the outdoors, had a huge heart for dogs, and always treasured hanging out with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Junior Utt; infant brother, Jarrell Dawson; and aunt, Tisha Bohon.
He is survived by his parents, Ronnie Dawson of Cameron, MO and Trina and Aaron Reeder of Stewartsville, MO; brothers, Ty Dawson of St. Joseph, MO, Kasen Reeder of Stewartsville, MO, Keagan Reeder of Stewartsville, MO, Zackary Dawson of Cameron, MO; maternal grandmother, Wanda Utt of Stewartsville, MO, paternal grandmother, Ellen Dawson of Commerce, TX; and numerous family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, MO. Family will receive friends prior to the funeral service, starting at 1:30 p.m.. There will be a private inurnment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Love Offerings to the family may be made in lieu of flowers.
