Trevor Loren Keith 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born June 12, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Melanie and Kenneth Keith. He graduated from Benton High School and was working for Buchanan County as a data entry clerk. Trevor enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, mushroom hunting, he enjoyed his job with the county, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with sons Carter and Junior, nephew Huxley, his sister Amanda, and his family. Trevor was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Patty & Buddy Keith, maternal grandparents, Albert & Margot Tranchilla. Survivors include, his parents, Kenny and Melanie Keith, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Amanda (JP) Proulx, Kansas City, MO, sons; Carter Keith, and David "Junior" Kelderman, his nephew, Huxley Proulx, and Marie Dones mother of Carter and Junior.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Armstrong Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Carter Keith education fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or on Rupp Web site donate. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com