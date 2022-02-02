Trudy L. Seever, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022.
She was born May 4, 1927 in St. Joseph to Theodore and Marie (Dew) Freed. She graduated from Central High School, then attended St. Joseph Junior College. After college, she worked at Universal C.I.T. credit agency.
She married Ray Henry Seever, Jr. on October 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2006.
After her children were grown, Trudy worked at the St. Joseph Postal Employees Credit Union for 15 years and was a past president of the credit union. She also was a member of AARP.
With 89 years of membership, Trudy was the oldest living member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Her involvement there touched many lives as a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher and Bible Study leader. She had a deep faith.
Trudy enjoyed bowling and being on a team. She and Ray took many trips to Europe after his retirement, and they also enjoyed pattern dancing. She loved hosting family holiday gatherings and was known as a good friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray; and her parents.
She is survived by sons, Michael Seever (Patricia), Paul Seever (Lisa), Jon Seever (Renee), and David Seever (Janice); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Brookdale Presbyterian Church or InterServ. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.