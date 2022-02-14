Tyler DeWayne Gleason, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022.
He was born November 23, 1998, in Kansas City, Missouri to Dewayne Gleason and Danielle McGaughy.
Tyler was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Highland Community College.
He enjoyed fishing with his uncles, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by grandfather, Deacon Nathaniel Chapple; uncles, Carlton Chapple, Robert McGaughy; aunt, Marcia McGaughy; cousin, Marissa McGaughy; great-grandparents, Robert and Cecilia McGaughy; great-great grandmother, Lydia Lankford.
He is survived by his parents, DeWayne Gleason (Janet), Danielle McGaughy; siblings, Heaven L. Soemer, Jalen D. Moore, Nubeyan A. Morris, Bryant T. Whitney, Joshua G.E. Gleason; grandparents, Deborah McGaughy, Donald F. Dudley (Darlene), Helen Gleason-Green; great-grandparents, Katherine Dudley, Donald Meridith; great-aunt, Edith Morris; special aunt, Devin Goner; special cousins, Mikaela, Whitney, Michael; uncles, Tony Johnson, Anthony Bostic (Freda). Dr. James L. Chapple (Angel), Nathaniel B. Chapple, Jr.; aunt, Marie Pittman (Eric); numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mental Health America, Robert and Cecilia McGaughy Scholarship Fund, c/o Black Archives Museum; The Center or St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.