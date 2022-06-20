Ulys Dale Payne, 91, Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022.
On April 28, 1931 he was born in Ignacio, Colorado to Ulys Steven Payne and Eula Mae Burton.
He married Martha Lorraine Sheffield on November 12, 1955.
Dale completed his bachelor’s degree at William Jennings Bryan College and then completed his missionary medical training at Biola University.
He and Martha were missionaries to Brazil with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism for forty years before retiring. He was a life-long member of the South Holly Baptist Church in Centennial, Colorado.
He is survived at home by his wife of 66 years, Martha, three children, Mark Payne of Gallatin, Missouri, Sharon Payne, missionary in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dean Payne of Fountain, Colorado, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one sister, Charlotte Hartley and Livingston, Texas, and one brother of Littleton, Colorado.
