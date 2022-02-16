 Skip to main content
Una Emma Buck, 78

Una Emma Buck

Hamilton, MO- Una Emma Buck, 78, of Hamilton, passed away January 30, 2022. Una was born August 11, 1943 to Clyde A. and Eunice (McAfee) Beam Sr. in Hamilton.

Una worked at Cameron Manor Nursing home in the kitchen. She was a member of TOPS and Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; sister Jeanette; brother Clyde Beam Jr.; granddaughter Riley Rose.

Una is survived by: daughter Heather (Clinton) Pratt, Hamilton; granddaughter McKenzie Russell; grandson Cohnor Rose, Hamilton; great grandson Brady Russell, Albany, Mo; 2 step grandchildren Adison & Adiline Pratt, Gallatin, MO.

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Friday, February 11, 2021 at the Crossroads Assembly of God Church.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

