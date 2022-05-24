Vera Adeline Lucas 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. She was born December 2, 1934 in Woodhull, New York, daughter of the late Julia & Arthur Brewer. She married Donald Lucas on December 16, 1959, in Las Vegas, NV, and he proceeded her in death. She graduated from Canisteo High School, NY, and served in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking cookies for her grandkids, traveling, and loved Neil Diamond. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, brothers, Jay C., Eugene, and Kenneth Brewer, sisters, Anna Akins, Agnes Learn, and Lillian Brewer. Survivors include: three daughters: Mary C. Turyan of the home, Maureen (John) Morley, Tijeras, NM, and Linda (Mark) Williams, Canon City, CO, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, brothers, Daniel, Mervin, and David Brewer, sisters, Sarah Stratton, Marie Leiter, Onalee McFall, Bernice E. Brewer, and June Brewer. Graveside inurnment: 2:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.
