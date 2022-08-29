All the angels in heaven were waiting to greet her when Verena (Young) Mitchell passed peacefully in her home at Vintage Gardens (St. Joseph, MO) on, Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Verena was born October 11, 1940 to Audrey and Clyde Young in Pueblo, CO. “Vee” grew up adoring her older brother Clyde Jr, (C.B). They remained close their entire lives until CB passed in 2013. Vee graduated Centennial HS, Pueblo, CO, in 1958 where she was a Cheerleader, captain of the women’s ROTC, a member of national honor society, a princess on the Homecoming court and the Snowball Winter Homecoming Queen. She attended Colorado State University where she was a cheerleader and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Vee would also proudly say that she spent the summer of 1959 attending the University of Hawaii in Honolulu where she took ukulele and golf classes.
Her adventure in Hawaii inspired a life-long love of travel and after earning an associates degree, she left CSU to become a ‘stewardess.’ It was while at Continental Airlines that she met William James Mitchell (Bill), whom she wed in 1968. In 1970, they bought a guest ranch called, ‘Rancho de la Osa’, near Tucson, AZ. It was there that their only child, Andrea Verena, was born. They returned to Colorado in 1974 where they lived in Pueblo and then Colorado Springs. Vee returned to school and earned the credentials to rise from a secretary to a Colorado State Tax Auditor supervisor when she retired in 2001. Vee loved to travel and was was lucky enough to travel extensively and frequently to places like: Japan, Hawaii, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. Besides traveling, Vee enjoyed many infamous Colorado camping trips with dear family friends, The Immels. Another favorite family tradition was attending the United States Air Force Academy Football games. Vee was a proud, patriotic American, who kept a copy of the constitution by her bedside.
In 2001, Vee moved to St. Joseph to be closer to her daughter, Andrea, son-in -law James and grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann and James ‘Mitchell’. She was definitely the fun Grammy who let them do everything mom wouldn’t! There was nothing that made her more proud than Liz and Mitch and she would tell anyone who would listen all about them! While in St. Joseph, Vee was a member of PEO, Chapter FL; Soroptimists; and Ashland United Methodist Church.
Vee’s final years were spent at "Vintage Gardens" where she loved living near her dearest friend, Betty Waller. The family would like to thank the Vintage Gardens Staff for always treating Vee like she was family! There could not have been a better place for her to have called home and the loving care she received will always be deeply appreciated by the family! The family also thanks "Three Rivers Hospice" and "Care Just for You."
Verena is survived by her daughter, Andrea Mitchell Robinson and son-in-law James, of Country Club, MO; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Robinson, Kansas City, MO and James Mitchell Robinson, currently attending Ole Miss, Oxford, MS. She is also survived by her much loved niece, Teri Young Browdy and great nephew, Carson Browdy, Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Kenneth Young, Pueblo, CO, who, as a child, is credited with giving her the nickname "Aunt Bing." Additionally, Vee is survived by her extended family in Kansas City, especially her cousins Audrey Jo Ann Lavely, Lisa Lavely Metcalf and Andrea Metcalf. Verena is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Clyde Young; her brother CB and beloved sister-in-law, Sandra Young.
Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, the Noyes Home for Children, or the charity of your choice.