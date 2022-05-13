Victoria Ann "Vickie" Evans, 67

"Vickie" Evans, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away in her home on May 7, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born March 21, 1955 in St. Joseph to Clyde "Pete" Heckel and Patricia "Pat" (Srite) Heckel.
Vickie married Walter Evans on April 29, 1977. They just celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary. He survives of the home.
Vickie was adored by all who knew her, especially the many youngsters she provided care for over the years including her six grandchildren.
Vickie dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for children. Starting with the raising her three children, to then working as a care provider at Mother’s Day Out at Ashland Methodist Church for many years. She was most recently providing childcare with her sister Shelly for the past 8 years. She also had a soft spot for her fur-babies, aka the family dogs. Even with her grand dogs, she was the favorite.
Vickie never aspired for material things; she did however appreciate a sweet treat any time she could sneak one. Most people will remember Vickie as a calm natured, loving friend and family member. Her family will keep the best parts of her in their hearts forever.
Vickie defied odds in battling MS for over 30 years. It rarely slowed her down, and she never complained. She conquered breast cancer 3 years ago and had been in remission until just a few weeks ago, when it was discovered the cancer had come back and left no corner untouched.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde "Pete" Heckel and Patricia "Pat" (Srite) Heckel. She is survived by her husband, Walt; children, Erin (Mike) Green, Kyle (Cari) Evans, and Tera Evans; grandchildren, Zoey and Jaxson Evans, Lane and Avery Derr, Remi and Lincoln Green; siblings, David (Paula) Heckel, Shelley Obermier, Danny (Sharon) Heckel.