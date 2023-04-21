Viola Mae Schafer
1941-2023
Viola Mae Schafer, born January 11, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Mary and Lawrence Sweet, was called to be with her heavenly Father on April 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in the Clarksdale and San Antonio area.
Viola took Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 at the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she attended from age 9 to age 82. She served as Sunday School and Bible School teacher, elder, and session clerk. She enjoyed decorating the tables each season and cleaning the church.
She graduated from Central High School in 1958, St. Joseph Junior College in 1960, and Northwest Missouri Teachers College in 1962. She taught for 26 years in the St. Joseph School District.
Viola married Orval Lee Schafer on June 23. 1963. They shared 56 years of marriage and were gifted with two wonderful daughters, Gayla and Kristi. She loved the fact that they held their 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, much to her daughters’ chagrin.
Through her lifetime, she enjoyed 4-H, P.T.A. activities, card games, camping, traveling, raising their two daughters, and doting on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval; and her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Kristi Smith (Matt) and Gayla Palmero; and grandchildren, Chris, Mercede, and Cheyenne Blackston, Coleman Smith, and Aysha Palmero.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 47 SE State Highway Z, Easton, MO 64443. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.