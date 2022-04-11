Violet Marie (Kirkendoll) Thompson, 100

Violet Marie (Kirkendoll) Thompson left this world to meet her reward with her God on April 6, 2022 at the age of 100.
Marie was born in Cameron, MO on June 2, 1921 to “Doll” Norris and Maggie (Brooks) Kirkendoll, both deceased. She had a brother Charles and a sister, June, both deceased.
She married Robert Thompson in 1943 and they were married for 65 years when her beloved Robert passed.
She was preceded in death by her stepson Robert “Bobby” and stepson LTC David Thompson (ret.) (Norma).
She is survived by her stepson Col Vernon Dale Thompson (ret.) (Letha), daughter in law Norma (Magnus) Thompson, and niece, Sheila McFarland, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.
Marie and Robert were active in their church throughout their retired years. Marie celebrated her 100 birthday on June 2, 2021. At that time she was the oldest long term resident of Country Squire Independent Living Community.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.