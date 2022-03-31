Virgie Mae Lintner, 89, of Cameron, passed away Saturday March 26, 2022.
Virgie was born May 22, 1932, in Henry County, MO, to Virgil C. Welker and Effie Mae (Smith) Goltra. On Sept. 18, 1947, she was wed to James C. Lintner in Kansas City, MO. In 1962, they along with their 4 children moved to their farm south of Kidder, MO.
Virgie was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron. She worked for 25 years for Stride Rite in Hamilton. She enjoyed reading, collecting recipes, visiting with family and friends, and time spent on the farm.
Virgie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Dena Marie Lintner.
She is survived by three children: Doris (Will) Roberson, Donald (Debbie) Lintner, Harold (Connie) Lintner; siblings Shirley Faye Welker (Harry dec.) Edwards, Floyd Duane (Sandy) Goltra, Peggy (Rockey) Murray; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Cameron Memory Gardens
Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Please join us for Virgie’s procession departing the funeral home at 12:15 PM.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.