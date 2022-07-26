 Skip to main content
Virgil Roy Busey, 69

Virgil Roy Busey

Virgil Roy Busey 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born March 3, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Virginia & Gail "Doc" Busey. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at KMBC Chanel 9 as well as several other television stations as an Engineer. He enjoyed electronic and gadgets. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: two daughters: Jenna Tyndall and Heather Paris, brothers, Gail Nata and wife Dana, David Lee Busey, and Roger (Diane) Busey, and grandchild, Kayleigh. Graveside memorial service: 2:00 PM Thursday, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. 

