Virgil Roy Busey 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born March 3, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Virginia & Gail "Doc" Busey. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at KMBC Chanel 9 as well as several other television stations as an Engineer. He enjoyed electronic and gadgets. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: two daughters: Jenna Tyndall and Heather Paris, brothers, Gail Nata and wife Dana, David Lee Busey, and Roger (Diane) Busey, and grandchild, Kayleigh. Graveside memorial service: 2:00 PM Thursday, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
