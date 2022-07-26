Virginia Gann, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home. She was born January 17, 1935 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Gertrude and Earnest Brunner. She attended Benton High School. She married Robert on April 8, 1960. She worked at Sherwood Medical Supply and R/S Electric. Virginia enjoyed going to the YMCA doing her water aerobics, dieting, exercising and eating healthy. She also enjoyed gardening, gathering with her family, and she loved all animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Glen Brunner. Survivors include: husband of 62 years, Robert Gann of the home, daughters, Juanita (Mike) O'Callaghan, Diane Kline, both of St. Joseph, MO, and Suzie (Jon) Davis of Hurlock, MD, grandchildren, Courtney O'Callaghan (Clint Moran), Heather (Brad) Taylor, Brett (Jen) Kline, and Erin (Justin) Jones, great-grandchildren, Clareece, Gage, Hunter, Maylee, Chloe, Presley, Wyatt, and Elliott, her loving cat, Tommy Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be10:00 am, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center or Three Rivers Hospice.
