Virginia Lee Busey 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born July 22, 1936 in Coffeyville, Kansas daughter of the late Anna & Frank Bond. She retired from Westab and Mead Products after 20 years of service. She loved to sew, read and cook for her family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Gail "Doc" Leroy Busey, and her parents. Survivors include: sons, Virgil, Nate, David, and Roger (Diane) Busey, 7 grand daughters 1 step grandson, 1 great grand daughter, she also had several brothers & sisters. Memorial services with public live stream 10:30 am Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a reception at Fairview Golf Course following the memorial service. The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
