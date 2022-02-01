Virginia R. Cruth, 89

Virginia R. (Downing) Cruth, 89, of Clearmont, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Clearmont, with family at her side.
Virginia was born at Conception Junction, MO in the year of 1932, to George Logan and Frances L. Downing. They lived on a farm near Conception Junction and farmed there. Virginia had a sister, Georgia Cruth, Clearmont, MO, and a younger brother, Larry C. Downing, Maryville, MO. She had a half-sister, Wuanita (Clifford) Crowley, Portland, OR, and a half-brother, Grant Downing, who is now deceased.
She attended school in numerous places; those being Prairie View, and Xenia, then moving from Missouri and attended schools in Oregon, Arizona, and Idaho. She graduated from Pickering Missouri High School in 1951.
After graduating, she met the one she really loved, named David Cruth, and after dating some time, they were married and started a family. Three children were born: David Wayne Cruth, born in Elmo, MO, and who passed away on July 31, 2021, Nancy Lee (Cruth) Holmes, born in Atlantic, IA, where the family had been residing and David worked on a 2,000-acre farm. The family had returned to Maryville and their 3rd child, Tanya Sue (Cruth) was born. Wayne married Janet, Nancy married Jon Holmes, and Tanya married Ed Hayes. There are 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Virginia enjoyed her grand children and her proudest moments have been when they are all together. Her wishes were to spend more time with them, and encouraging them to do things in life that she has been able to enjoy.
Virginia enjoyed painting and traveling with David and meeting new people. She often tried to keep in touch with folks they met while traveling. She always wanted her kids and grandchildren to travel and see the places she’s seen, and some have even seen more, and she’s happy she encouraged that.
She always felt she wanted to be involved in her church and felt if you showed love to people and lived right as God wanted you to do, you could win over most any enemy. She believed that love works.
Life had been very good to her in so many ways and believed a lot of it was because she knew her Lord, her Savior, and credits it all to that.
Her funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 31, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.