Virginia "Shorty" Colgan, Saint Joseph, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, September 27th at home.
Virginia was born in Good Intent, Kansas to Elfreda and Louis Finnegan. After graduating from Mount St. Scholastica, she worked at Blish Mize and Stein Laboratory as executive secretary.
She married Harold and raised 4 children while being the bookkeeper for their Atchison Auto Parts store. In 1970, they started Colgan Auto Parts in St. Joseph and moved here in 1972. They were members of Co-Cathedral parish where Virginia sang in the choir and became involved in LeBlond activities.
No matter where they traveled around the globe (Australia, Europe, Mexico, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Martinique), they always made it to Sunday mass. They were wonderful dancers who loved the Big Band music. They were married 48 years when Harold died of lung cancer in 1996.
In retirement, Virginia worked as a "demo" lady in the grocery stores and volunteered in the hospital gift shop. At home, she made quilts, read, cooked and enjoyed the daily crossword. She was blessed with many friends and was active in Our Lady of Guadalupe parish.
Survivors include her children: Nancy Day (Gene), Mike Colgan (Debbie), Dr. Sharon Colgan, Colleen (Dave) Webster. Four grandchildren: Kylie, Brett, Kurt, Kevin and 8 great grandchildren: Trent, Carson, Beckett, Allison, Aurora, Kinsley, Emilia, and David.
All services will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monday, October 3rd with visitation at 9:00 AM, a rosary at 9:30 AM and Mass at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to OLOG Altar Society which supports many community programs.