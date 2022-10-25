Virginia Susan Phillippe, 98, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
She was born September 30, 1924 in Whiting, Kansas, to Floyd and Bertha (Browning) Persons. Her family moved to St. Joseph, where Virginia graduated from Pickett High School. She then worked in the office at Swift and Co.
Virginia married Otha Wesley Phillippe on February 6, 1943. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2005.
While many knew her from her 30-plus years working at the Avenue City Grocery & Oil Co., Virginia was first and foremost a farm wife and homemaker.
Virginia was a sweet, kind, generous lady, who also was a smart and tough businesswoman, working on the farm alongside Otha then keeping it going after he passed. She also had a sense of humor and adventure, going on many trips with Otha and long road trips with her nieces and great-nieces, tooling around the farm on a four-wheeler, and going to dances on Saturday nights.
She was a longtime member of Hope United Church of Christ in Cosby, where she served the Lord and strengthened her faith.
All of us who were privileged to know this incredible lady will forever be grateful she was in our lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Otha; her parents; sister, Louise Dyche; and brother, Eugene Persons.
She is survived by her son, James “Jim” Phillippe (Kay); two grandchildren, Eric Phillippe (Janelle) and Jeremy Phillippe; great-grandchildren, Joselyn and Wesley Phillippe, Dalton Davis, and Kenzie Lopez; numerous nieces and nephews, other extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.