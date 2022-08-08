Vivian Darlene Manini, 84, of Illiopolis, IL, and formerly of Santee, CA, and Hawaii, and Burlington Junction, MO, passed away at home on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Darlene was born in Burlington Junction (Toad Holler), MO, on December 26, 1937, to Horace Franklin “Jack” and Fern Alfreda (Walker) Pitts.
She retired from factory work at Fleetwood Pacific in Santee.
Darlene was a member of Kiwanis, Hui O, Hawaii. She enjoyed reading romance novels, country music concerts, crocheting, working in her yard, and twice won the “Home of the Month” in Hawaii. She loved her mystery and game shows, chocolate covered cherries. She loved all thing Native American, True Detective magazine, doodling, yodeling, liver and onions, but most of all, she loved spending time with her 7 girls, son in laws, 22 grandkids, and 31 great grandkids.
Her survivors include her 7 daughters, Mona Lisa Kui Leilani Brewster (James), Kathlene Kawaikaulana Manini-Smith (Glen), Michelle Kawalhoola Manini (Richie), Danielle Kuuipolani Harris (Robert), Yvonne Kaleolani George (Wayne), Renea Kailani Judd (Randy), and Brandelle Dawn Manini, 22 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren, sister, Erma Lee (Richard) Lockhart.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Darlene’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.