Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

W. Gerald Smith, 78

W. Gerald Smith

W. Gerald Smith, 78, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

He was born July 1, 1943 in Comer, Georgia to Odell and Charlotte Smith.

Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He married Shelby Jean Crook on September 17, 1964. She survives of the home.

He worked as a truck broker in Gainesville, Georgia, then retired in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Gerald enjoyed playing golf, watching the Georgia Bulldogs, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Doyle Smith, Jack Smith, Doug Smith, and Sara Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; daughter, Celena Fuson (Michael); grandchildren, John and Robert Fuson; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

