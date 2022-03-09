W. Gerald Smith, 78, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born July 1, 1943 in Comer, Georgia to Odell and Charlotte Smith.
Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Shelby Jean Crook on September 17, 1964. She survives of the home.
He worked as a truck broker in Gainesville, Georgia, then retired in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gerald enjoyed playing golf, watching the Georgia Bulldogs, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Doyle Smith, Jack Smith, Doug Smith, and Sara Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; daughter, Celena Fuson (Michael); grandchildren, John and Robert Fuson; nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association.