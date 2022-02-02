Wanda June (Sarver) Weicken 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. Wanda was born June 23, 1928 in Savannah, MO, daughter of the late James Sr. and Eliza (Reece) Sarver. She graduated from Savannah High School and was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church. Wanda married Merle C. Miller on November 9, 1946, he passed away on November 13, 1972. To this union there were three sons: Danny D. Miller (Veronica), Pleasant Hill, MO, Ronald D. Miller, and Timothy M. Miller (Julie) of St. Joseph, MO. On March 22, 1974 she married Joseph C. Weicken, and he passed away March 6, 1997. Wanda then had a blended family with another son Jerry W. Weicken (Sharon), Buford, GA, three daughters, Denise Clemens, Duretta Weicken,and Doreen Szymanski (Kenneth) all of Charlotte, N.C. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by sisters Daphna Cabiness, Emilee McGlothlin and infant sister Darline, and one brother James A Sarver Jr. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wanda opened her home to many people and fed them the best meals they ever had. Her cinnamon rolls were treasured more than gold. Her chicken and noodles never became leftovers. She was truly a magician in the kitchen! Her house was always extremely organized and cleaner than seemed possible. She learned these talents when she was eleven, after her Mother passed. She cleaned house so often her Dad told her to "let the dust settle so you can get it all at once!" She was a mother to many of her son's friends; feeding them and nursing them back to health when they needed a Florence Nightingale. She was very caring and loving to anyone who entered her life. All who knew her became a little better person from the words of wisdom she shared. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Heaven just received a wonderful lady.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2002 with Funeral Services following at 2:00 pm, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.