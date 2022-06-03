Kidder, MO- Wanda Kaye Storms, 73, of Kidder, passed away May 28, 2022. Wanda was born February 26, 1949, to Raymond A. and Audrey M. (Town) Barnes, in Kansas City, MO.
Wanda was a homemaker. She loved Jesus, her family, crafts, Americana, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jerry Thurston and brother Bobby Barnes.
Wanda is survived by: husband, Donald of the home; daughters, Angela Storms, Kansas City, MO, Diane (Jeff) Ager, Liberty, MO; son, John (Kathleen) Storms, Olathe, KS; brother, Kelsey Barnes, Stockton, MO; sister, Peggy Henne, Grove, OK; 4 grandchildren, Emily Ager, Raquel Storms, Stephen Ager, LeeAnn Ager.
Celebration of life will be 6:30 PM, Monday June 6, 2022 at Grace Community Church, 1520 DD HWY, Smithville, MO. Visitation 5:00-6:30 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or ASPCA.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.