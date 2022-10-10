Wendell Foster Berry
1937 ~ 2022
St. Joseph, Missouri…
Wendell Foster Berry, son of Joseph Foster Berry and Iola Cook Berry, was born April 13, 1937, near Pattonsburg, MO, lived on and farmed his family land outside Fairport, MO for over 50 years and died at home, with his beloved wife Mary at his side. Wendell attended Ellsworth Rural School and graduated from Maysville High School in 1955. He joined the Army National Guard, actively serving for 6 months before continuing his duty in the Army Reserve for 6 years. He worked as a life-long farmer, acting as State FFA Vice-President in 1956. After retirement, Wendell and Mary traveled extensively internationally. Although Wendell and Mary enjoyed some trips more than others, they always enjoyed their traveling companions immensely and made countless dear friends, including their beloved tour leader, Sheri McCoy. Whether at home or abroad, Wendell always found a casino and typically flipped luck to his favor at the craps table, even attaining a Vegas casino’s all-time leaderboard for consecutive rolls during one of his and Mary’s frequent trips to that favored destination. An avid Elvis fan and guitar player, Wendell himself performed for over a decade in a band he and Mary formed, playing events and Opries around the area. Through all his life and adventures, Wendell was a man of strong faith and acted as an Elder of the First Christian Church in Maysville for years.
Wendell is survived by his wife Mary Margaret Skillman Berry, his daughter, Danielle Webb and her husband Dan, step-children Kimberly and James, grandchildren Jeffrey Webb and Katherine Webb, Brady Willis (Rachel), Sam Willis, Rachel Baer (Daniel) and great-grandsons Patrick Willis, Isaac Willis, Brooks Baer, and Banks Baer and his brother Stanley E. Berry (Jean) of Maysville and several nieces and nephews. Wendell was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Bevins.
A celebration of Wendell’s well-lived life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Turner Funeral Home in Maysville, MO. Visitation will be held in the same location from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.