Wilbur Eugene Thomas
1937 ~ 2023
Maysville, Missouri…Wilbur Eugene Thomas, age 85, passed away on March 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 4, 1937, on a farm in rural Dekalb County, the son of Frank and Mildred (Scurlock) Thomas.
Wilbur attended Irwin School which was located east of Maysville.
He married Jean (McFee) on August 2, 1959, in Maysville, Missouri and to this union two children were born.
Wilbur loved the land and was a lifelong farmer, which has continued in their family for multiple generations. He was a logger during some of those years, as well.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma Wrenn.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Jean of the home; daughter, Jeannette Thomas; son, Franky (Debbie) Thomas; grandchildren, Rachel (Jamie) Fore and Tyler Thomas; great-grandchildren, Hannah Fore and Emma Fore.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, with burial immediately following at
the Thomas Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Donor’s Choice
