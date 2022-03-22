Wilbur Leo Long, 77, of Elmo, MO died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on December 3, 1944, on the family farm near Maryville, MO, to Wilbur and Helen (Ulmer) Long.
He graduated from the Burlington Junction High School, Burlington Junction, MO, in 1963
On July 29, 1964, he married Carol Anne Porter in Burlington Junction, MO.
He lived and farmed his entire life in Nodaway County. He had worked at the Omaha, NE branch for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. After retiring he did some traveling to the west coast to visit family.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed gathering for morning coffee with friends at the Old Bain's Garage in Elmo. Hunting, fishing and camping were special to Leo throughout his life.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant baby brother.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol, of the home in Elmo; son Leo (Laurie) Long, Maryville; daughter Kathy (David) Guenther, Guilford, MO; sister Carolyn Sue (Larry) Dew, Pickering, MO; 5 grandchildren: Kristin (Robert) Chitwood, Codie (Triston Fox) Strough, Carrie (Steven Grant) Strough, Wyatt (Karissa Lloyd) Long, Rickie (Tony) Lowe; 6 great grandchildren: Aubree and Elaina Chitwood, Braxton, Patricia, Damion, and Emmitt Lowe, and 3 nephews, many cousins and friends.
Leo has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO. No formal visitation is planned. The burial will follow at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Elmo Community Betterment Club, or a charity of the donor's choice.