Wilda Jean Campbell, 94, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Nodaway Nodaway Home, Maryville, MO.
Wilda was born on November 2, 1927, in Rea, MO. Her parents were William Edward and Jeanette Eliza (Morriss) Beattie. She had lived in the Bolckow and Cawood, MO, areas.
Wilda married Robert E. Campbell, her high school sweetheart, on April 20, 1947, after he returned home from serving in the US Navy.
She had graduated from Northwest Missouri State Teacher College in Maryville with a degree in elementary education. She taught school for 22 years in the Missouri public school system.
Wilda with her husband Robert farmed in the Bolckow community for many years. She was a member of the Bolckow Chirstian Church.
Her survivors include her 2 daughters, Sharon (Wayne) Austin, Diamondhead, MS, and Marilyn (Roger) Glidden, Hopkins, MO, 9 grandchildren, Shannon (James) Beemer, Kari (Brad) Corbin, Colt (Danelle) Glidden, Mike (Dawn) Blackney, Dixie (Jonas) Lawler, Kelly Bailey, Brandi Glidden, Page Austin, and Billy Bailey, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her husband, Robert on September 24, 2009, 2 sisters, Judy, in infancy, and Wanda Lou Robertson, in 2021.
Funeral services are 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow, MO.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Wilda’s name to the Bolckow Christian Church.