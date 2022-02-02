Lathrop, Missouri- Wiley Ecton, 64, passed away January 17, 2022 at his home.
He was born June 25, 1957 in Cameron, Missouri to Harold and Elizabeth (Marlatt) Ecton.
Wiley married Robin Jones on June 27, 1980 in Mirabile, Missouri.
He was a mechanic for Earley Ford Tractor for 24 years, until changing to Lawson Truck & Tractor last November.
Wiley enjoyed time spent with his family, working cattle, cutting wood, reloading ammunition and working on tractors and equipment.
He was a deer hunter and enjoyed collecting guns.
Wiley is preceded by his parents; and sister, Marcia Bartlett.
Survivors: wife, Robin, Lathrop, Missouri; 3 daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Haynes, Dyersburg, Tennessee, Jessica (J.D.) Wiedmaier, Lathrop, Missouri, Jamie Ecton and Casey Jones, Hamilton, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Garrett, and Trey; 2 sisters, Anita and Rebecca.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Friday evening, January 21, 2022. Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established for the education of Wiley’s grandchildren. Checks may be made in c/o Robin Ecton.