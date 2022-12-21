William “Bill” Barr, 88, Savannah, Missouri passed away Monday, December 19, 2022.
Bill was born March 17, 1934 in Graham, Missouri to the late Boyd and Naomi (Ware) Barr. He was a proud 1952 graduate of Fillmore High School.
Bill married Glenda Kay Martin on June 5, 1955 in Fillmore. They celebrated fifty six years of marriage before she preceded him in death on September 18, 2011.
Bill was a lifelong farmer; he was also a barber and co-owner/operator of Mel’s Barbershop in St. Joseph from July 1970 to July 2001.
Bill was a devoted Christian and served as elder, superintendent and president of the board at Antioch Christian Church. He and Glenda Kay were avid travelers, traveling to all fifty states, Washington D.C. and twenty three countries. He was past-president and school board member, serving eighteen years at Fillmore, three years at North Andrew, and two years on Andrew County school boards. Bill was a super fan and supporter of all North Andrew and Fillmore school sports and activities.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son; Carey Barr; grandson, Rob Lowrance; sisters; Ruth Moutray and Veda Criss.
Survivors include daughter, Charissa (Scott) Davis and their daughter, Shelby; daughter-in-law, Sindy Barr (Kelly Culp) and her children, Michael (Amanda) Barr and their children, Grace, Michaela, Titus and Asher; Megan (Eric) Redden and their children, Cade, Cruz and Knox; Lauren Barr; and brother, Bob (Janice) Barr.
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church.
Services 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment Fillmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Carey Barr Scholarship Fund at North Andrew High School.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.