William “Bill” Foster, 79, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Bill was born on August 21, 1942 in Severance, Kansas to Lloyd and Helen (Drake) Foster. He was a lifelong resident of Troy. He attended and graduated from Moray country school, Troy High School, Highland Community College, the University of Idaho (B.S. in Forestry), and the University of Chicago (M.S. in Botany). Bill taught math and science for Troy High School, and chemistry and physics for Highland Community College. His career started in 1967 and continued until retiring in 1997. Bill was a kind and gentle Christian man who lived what he taught. Some of the things he enjoyed during his active life included coaching, growing and tending walnut groves, raising cattle, teaching Sunday School, farming, running, canoeing, and taking long drives through the countryside. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and a sports fan who cheered on the Chiefs, Royals, K-State Wildcats, and KU Jayhawks, but especially the University of Idaho Vandals. He loved the Doniphan County land where God planted him. Bill now lives no longer alone but with his beloved Jesus.
Bill is a member of the Highland Christian Church in Highland, Kansas, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brother, Stephen Foster of Moss Point, MS
2 sisters; Marilee White of Topeka, KS
Joy Lowe of Maryville, MO
Nieces and nephews
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Mr. Foster's service will be Livestreamed on the Highland Christian Church Facebook page.
At: Highland Christian Church – Highland, Kansas
Visitation: Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the Church. Friends may call after 12:00 Noon-5:30 P.M. Monday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to the N.E. Kansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes