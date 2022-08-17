William "Bill" Gann, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born January 20, 1945 in Easton, MO, son of the late Edna and W.T. Gann. He married Marilyn DeShon in 1971. Bill worked as a backhoe operator in the St. Joseph area for 50 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and he was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed being outdoors, and hanging out with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ival, Dennis, John, and Lewis, and sisters, Nancy Gann and Betty Jo Stansbury. Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Gann of the home, sons, William "Sam," Gavin, and Travis, daughters, Kelsie Gann, Kristi Conaway, and Rhian Ptomey, brothers, Robert and Norman, sisters, Bonnie Jean Miller, Lucille Spainhower, Carol Swartz, Ilene Redmond, and Catherine Mink, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gann has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home, and a reception following at Mollus Hall, 302 Illinois Ave, St. Joseph.