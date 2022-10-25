William “Bill” Huff, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022.
He was born July 1, 1951 in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1970.
Bill married Sandra Madinger in 1979. They shared 43 years together. She survives of the home.
He worked for Robidoux Hotel, St. Joseph Auto Parts, and Bumper to Bumper.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Huff; mother, Shirley Ingram; and brother, Gregory.
Survivors include son, Joey Huff; brother, Eddie Huff; sisters, Cora Seery, Cathy Huff, Christy Adkins, and Pam Shadduck; stepmom, Renia Huff; nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no services. Friends and family are welcome to come by the house on Saturday, October 22, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. to remember him. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.