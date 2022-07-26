William (Bill) Joseph Blankenship, 75

William (Bill) Joseph Blankenship, born February 25, 1947, passed away July 2, 2022. Bill lived in St. Joseph for 73 years. Having moved to Albany in 2020 to be closer to his beloved grandchildren. In 1968 he married Linda R. Cobb who survives him. Together they raised two daughters, Rachel Blankenship/Irving (Stan) and Sara Fish (Thomas).
Bill was a veteran, having served in the Navy during Vietnam and in the Reserves when he returned home. He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and retired from Varco-Pruden as a welder.
He was an avid car collector. Throughout his 54-year marriage to Linda, she estimates that they had over 80 cars. He was a hunter, enjoyed fishing and had fond memories of Uncle Gene’s farm from when he was a boy. He enjoyed country life. He enjoyed his family. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia (McClanahan, sister Dola Ross and brother Robert; sisters in law Carol Adams and Nora Cobb; brothers in law Chuck Adams and Mike Cobb.
He is survived by Rachel Blankenship/Irving (Stan) and Sara Fish (Thomas); two grandchildren, Keeleigh and William; grandchildren by love, Diamond Simone, Shado Ross, Dezmon Grier and Jazz Irving; Three great grandchildren by love, Sa’Faiya Ross, Ti’Avian and Ja’Kobi Simone. Bill is also survived by his nieces Christy Cordonnier (Todd), Amy Wion (Chad); nephews Aaron Adams (RandiSue) and Scott Cobb (Mary) and their children.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill by donating in his memory to the Veterans Community Project Headquarters, Kansas City Tiny Homes Project or Silas Lee’s Crazy Animal Park.