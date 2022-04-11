William "Bill" L. Kretzschmar, 73, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born October 7, 1948 in St. Joseph, son of Janearl and Floyd Kretzschmar. Bill had formerly operated a food cart in the Kansas City area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shopping and he was a friend to all. He was a proud longtime member of NRA and avid supporter of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a daughter and his many friends at Oregon Care Center.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2:00 pm, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.